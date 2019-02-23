As Fidus Investment (FDUS) Market Valuation Declined, Muzinich & Company Lowered Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Declined While Dodge & Cox Upped Holding

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 190,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.45 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 billion, up from 16.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 4.93 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) by 19.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 80,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,283 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.81 million, down from 409,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Fidus Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 265,064 shares traded or 128.19% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has declined 12.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $410.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Cor by 138,411 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $9.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.46 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FDUS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.10 million shares or 0.81% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 36,494 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 298,152 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0.03% or 1.14M shares. Professionals accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 32,959 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications owns 11,828 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bragg Financial Inc holds 0.03% or 13,011 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware reported 61,232 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,883 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Invesco has 87,510 shares. Stepstone Grp LP reported 3.79% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0% or 87,971 shares. West Family reported 620,824 shares stake.

