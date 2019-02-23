As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Declined, Holder Callahan Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Nuwave Investment Management Has Lifted Twenty (FOXA) Position by $514,188 as Share Price Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 65.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 53,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, down from 81,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 4.93M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twenty (FOXA) by 443.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 11,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 13,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $635,000, up from 2,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twenty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 28.08M shares traded or 163.93% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY IS CURRENTLY CONSIDERING OPTIONS; 16/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: Wild brawl breaks out in front of DC public charter school; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1450P; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 27/04/2018 – JEFFREY W. UBBEN STEPS DOWN FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX’S BOARD

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $538.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 83,165 shares to 549,470 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson by 4,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,473 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Corp (NYSE:T).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $14.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 221,008 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 20,274 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 3,400 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Tru invested in 18,693 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Clark Estates Ny invested 0.57% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Country Club Trust Co Na invested in 0.03% or 3,805 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability invested in 2.06% or 2.40M shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 7,329 shares stake. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,547 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 2.28% stake. First Personal Svcs stated it has 2,201 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited has 0.91% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 107,000 shares. Oppenheimer owns 415,155 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 1.38% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

