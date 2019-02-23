As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Focused Investors Has Increased Holding; As Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Stock Value Rose, Zazove Associates Has Lifted Its Stake

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 22.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 88,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 489,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $109.68M, up from 400,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: STRATEGIC IMPERATIVE IS TAKING PRECEDENCE; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 17/03/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barron’s; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – MALLORY PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DIVISION WEST REGION; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/04/2018 – OTC crypto market flourishes, powered by Skype; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 29/05/2018 – IBNMoney_com: Goldman Sachs invests $200 million in France’s Voodoo

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) by 23.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 68,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 365,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, up from 296,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 84,739 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 28.57% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 12/04/2018 – DIöS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT WITH MIA FORSGREN, CCO; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q International Revenues Rose 4.7; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot Traffic and Spurring Consumers to Act; 07/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – ON MAY 1, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF IHEARTMEDIA APPROVED TERMS GOVERNING IHEARTMEDIA, INC. 2018 KEIP – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Sears and Clear Channel; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – DELAY IN FILING IS DUE TO ONGOING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING “MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS” BY EMPLOYEES OF UNIT OF CO; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – AURORA CCO SEES HUGE SHORTAGE OF CANNABIS SUPPLY GLOBALLY; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO

Since December 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.61 million activity.

