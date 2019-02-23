As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Price Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Stake by $14.56 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Upped Position in Veeco Instruments (VECO) as Valuation Declined

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) by 36.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 452,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.47 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Veeco Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 283,083 shares traded. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 49.42% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 20c; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 22/05/2018 – Lumentum Selects Veeco’s K475i MOCVD System for Next-Generation Applications Including 3D Sensing, High-Speed Fiber-Optic Communications and Laser-Based Materials Processing; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 26c; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems Installed Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems lnstalled Worldwide; 23/03/2018 Veeco Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 19.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 171,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 720,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.30 million, down from 892,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 2.34M shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.77 in 2018Q2.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.60 million activity. PALADINO STEVEN sold $1.90M worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Monday, December 3. McKinley David also sold $738,655 worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Friday, November 30.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 21,795 shares to 420,365 shares, valued at $30.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 95,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.12 in 2018Q2.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $88.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 209,653 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $493.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 259,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,667 shares, and cut its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).