As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Declined, Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $526,815; Ftb Advisors Decreased Its Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stake by $435,200 as Share Value Declined

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 86.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 123 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67,000, down from 923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 1.90 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.31 million, down from 47,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fragasso Gp Incorporated invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc reported 2.44M shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10.72 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Profit Invest Lc invested 1.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cadence National Bank Na holds 12,874 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 109,724 shares. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 3.76% or 24,958 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 707 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Lc reported 28,019 shares stake. Weik owns 15,055 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 49,485 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 1.84% or 110,259 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 158,040 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 24,360 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $22.20 million activity. Menear Craig A sold 117,327 shares worth $21.17 million. Shares for $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M.. 7,203 shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn, worth $1.28M. The insider VADON MARK C bought 11,500 shares worth $2.00M. Shares for $354,960 were bought by Kadre Manuel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold PFG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 195.85 million shares or 1.17% more from 193.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Old Republic Interest stated it has 483,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 18.92 million shares. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Strategic Global Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.08% or 4,377 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0.33% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 851,953 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation invested 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Signaturefd Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 1,368 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 20,290 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 141,097 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co holds 31,046 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One has 473,782 shares. Moneta Investment Ltd Co reported 58,328 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

