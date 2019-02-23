As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Boosted Its Stake; Country Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in 3M Co Common (MMM) as Stock Declined

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 25.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 22,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,806 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.66M, down from 86,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 94,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.99 million, up from 91,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How 3M Is Driving the Dow After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reputation Alone Won’t Do It For 3M – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M +2.2% after Q4 beat, trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Strategies Incorporated has 1,611 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 65,484 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers has 3,400 shares. Bush Odonnell Invest Advsr holds 4.13% or 12,774 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 3,242 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Regent Management has 7,394 shares. John G Ullman And Associates reported 4,996 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mariner Wealth reported 141,334 shares. Vestor Cap owns 22,605 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 9 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 7,324 were reported by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company. Da Davidson & reported 0.87% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 36,323 were reported by Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 11 selling transactions for $17.53 million activity. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was sold by Bushman Julie L. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70 million was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, October 26. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Consumer Discretionary Etf (XLY) by 6,147 shares to 373,989 shares, valued at $43.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 4,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Common (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson receives federal subpoenas – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Covered-Call Writing With J&J – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Goodbye Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sri Lanka halts imports of J&J Baby Powder – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ’s TECNIS Eyhance IOL available in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smart Portfolios Lc invested in 0.1% or 1,168 shares. Frontier Management invested in 253,266 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 64,171 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 1.28% stake. Lucas Capital Mngmt stated it has 40,435 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 2.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 65,520 are owned by Carroll Fincl Associate Inc. Stearns Financial Service Grp Incorporated stated it has 44,024 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc invested in 66,466 shares. Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 93,932 shares. The Minnesota-based Sns Financial Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meridian Inv Counsel Inc holds 24,554 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Shapiro Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,993 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of stock. $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was made by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3.