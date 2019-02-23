As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Mckinley Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lifted Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 100.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 6,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $921,000, up from 6,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 1.09M shares traded or 45.37% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has risen 25.58% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 50,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 287,777 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.76 million, up from 236,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 PARKER JAMES F sold $264,393 worth of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 4,250 shares. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Colosi Scott Matthew sold $426,166. Thompson Douglas W. had sold 10,000 shares worth $687,500.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $175.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,273 shares to 80 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 19,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TXRH shares while 83 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 63.11 million shares or 2.20% less from 64.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connecticut-based Axiom Ltd De has invested 0.1% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). M&T Commercial Bank Corp has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 115,562 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.98% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 509,320 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Assetmark reported 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 15,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sib Limited Liability Com holds 228,748 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,598 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd has 90,900 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 15,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thompson Davis Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 520 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 174,947 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sage Financial Gp holds 1,598 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Wilshire Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,646 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 2,783 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 4.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 93,567 shares. Sterneck Capital Ltd has 2,068 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 85,194 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signature & Investment Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vista Partners Incorporated accumulated 2,119 shares. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 41,090 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,028 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Management Group Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,400 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.93% or 826,013 shares. Phocas Finance owns 12,677 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest Corp owns 1.86M shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $75.53 million activity. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Shares for $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. $38.60 million worth of stock was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Sneed Michael E. On Thursday, November 8 Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,441 shares. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.