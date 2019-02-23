As Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Shares Declined, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased Its Stake; Fred Alger Management Lowered Its Axogen (AXGN) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 602,231 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.74 million, up from 590,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 2.14M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 50.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 204,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.47M, down from 407,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 329,922 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has risen 11.57% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 8,295 shares to 22,143 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. The insider Buchanan Robin W.T. bought 5,000 shares worth $443,150.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $51.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 92,125 shares to 83,427 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,614 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

