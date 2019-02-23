As Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK) Share Price Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Boosted Stake; Schroder Investment Management Group Has Boosted Dominion Energy (Virginia) Common Stock Npv (D) Position by $2.95 Million as Shares Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK) by 175.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 16,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $766,000, up from 9,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 1.54M shares traded. Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.68% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 50c; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N – GIVEN THE OUTCOME OF MEETING, THE COMPANY IS EVALUATING ALTERNATIVES FOR THIS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Reports On FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting For Stannsoporfin For The Treatment Of Newborns At Risk Of Developing Severe Jaundice; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – COMPANY REPAYS DEBT MATURING APRIL 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND; 12/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt said it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt plc Announces $300 Million Debt Repayment; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Incorporated (Virginia) Common Stock Npv (D) by 19.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 42,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 259,992 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.27 million, up from 217,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Incorporated (Virginia) Common Stock Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 3.22 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

More notable recent Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt beats by $0.31, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mallinckrodt: The Cheapest Stock In Global Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Jefferies: Reaction In Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares To Praxair (NYSE:PX) Competition Overblown – Benzinga” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA advisory committee backs Mallinckrodt’s abuse-deterrent oxycodone – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva’s soft outlook pressures generic peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

