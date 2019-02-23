As Manulife Finl (MFC) Stock Declined, Greystone Managed Investments Has Trimmed by $18.48 Million Its Position; Mastercard (MA) Market Value Declined While Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 36.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 29.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.53M, down from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 1.49M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 28.60% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold 20,269 shares worth $4.04 million. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Graham Lp has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 16,202 shares. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 3.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cim Mangement invested in 7,159 shares. Blb&B Lc has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 16,955 were reported by Provise Management Grp Lc. Alley reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.26 million shares. 32,655 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corp. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Ny has 4,510 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Capital Counsel has 6,223 shares. Murphy Management has 11,715 shares. Consulate reported 1,490 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 201,382 shares. Invest House Ltd Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 16,050 shares.