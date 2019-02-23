As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Decreased Position; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Increased Its Position in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by $11.77 Million as Market Value Declined

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 59.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 18,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,551 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66M, down from 30,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 2.09 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 1357.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 841,032 shares as the company's stock declined 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 903,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.78 million, up from 61,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $650.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 127,610 shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 40.14% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.14% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Malaysia by 12,000 shares to 27,537 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportu (HYI) by 24,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,955 shares, and cut its stake in Korea Fund (KF).

