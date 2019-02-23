As Merck & Co Com (MRK) Shares Rose, Holder Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Stake; Rfg Advisory Group Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Cut by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

Rfg Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rfg Advisory Group Llc sold 12,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,327 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, down from 26,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rfg Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $93.79. About 915,120 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 6.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 16,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 257,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.27 million, down from 274,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 7.96M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, SFJ Deal to Develop Investigational Molecule Abituzumab; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kanawha Management Lc has 0.18% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 18,046 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 4,513 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 113,945 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) owns 3,875 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 1.17% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northern Trust holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 31.55 million shares. Financial Svcs holds 14,035 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 5,530 are owned by Baldwin Inv Ltd. Fdx Advsrs holds 63,125 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Girard Partners Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 101,802 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 107,383 shares. Convergence Prtnrs has 5,876 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 510,908 were reported by Krensavage Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 105,922 shares. Bath Savings has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 5,136 shares to 32,399 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BUD) by 35,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Rfg Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $103.68M and $381.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,572 shares to 12,825 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 24,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TSS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 136.26 million shares or 1.02% more from 134.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 445,865 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.8% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Com invested in 5,876 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bp Public Ltd Com holds 21,000 shares. Laffer Invs reported 28,881 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 56,962 shares. 929,614 are held by Junto Cap Mgmt L P. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 157 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company has 8,762 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 164 shares. 3,533 are held by Visionary Asset Mngmt. Churchill Management Corporation reported 0.34% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $7.86 million activity. The insider Todd Paul M sold $979,687. Watson Patricia A also sold $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. WOODS M TROY also sold $4.36 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares. 5,009 shares valued at $495,891 were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, September 14.