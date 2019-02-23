As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Declined, Evanson Asset Management Lowered Stake by $315,210; Guardian Investment Management Position in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed by $368,774

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,745 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 11,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 2,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72 million, down from 26,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $113.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,250 shares to 13,868 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $53.53 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. RAMOS JENETTE E had sold 1,640 shares worth $602,733. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Sands Diana L sold $1.75M worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Com owns 133,897 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. 1,106 are owned by Cap Ok. 4,916 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Advisory invested in 0.03% or 1,143 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 42 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,970 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation stated it has 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 1,304 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 68,000 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Limited stated it has 2,835 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sta Wealth Llc reported 925 shares. Stearns Fin Svcs Grp stated it has 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Senator Inv Group LP stated it has 850,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grisanti Limited Liability Company holds 953 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,113 shares. Barbara Oil reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated holds 194,893 shares. 175,601 are held by Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 3.76M shares. Appleton Ma reported 103,881 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 53,872 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Brookmont Capital Management holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,593 shares. Benin Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 67,735 shares. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Liability holds 64,026 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Com invested 1.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Planning reported 0.91% stake. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

