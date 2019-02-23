As Nike Cl B (NKE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Thomas Story & Son Cut Position by $400,260; United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Holder Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Thomas Story & Son Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 6.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc sold 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49M, down from 69,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 124,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.43M, down from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 269,230 shares traded or 85.18% up from the average. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 12.25% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $336.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 11,250 shares to 199,635 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 18,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold UBNK shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 33.06 million shares or 1.71% more from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canandaigua Natl Bank reported 12,018 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 145,453 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 41,073 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss State Bank holds 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) or 88,365 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,735 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management accumulated 378,985 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Ironwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 44,755 shares. Banc Funds Communications Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 475,010 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.16% stake. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3.85M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Bessemer Gp holds 45,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 4,617 shares. Fj Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 1.56% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 11,616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,548 are held by Round Table Serv Limited Liability Company. Thomas Story And Son Lc reported 64,770 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com accumulated 156,946 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). One Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,272 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,375 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 775 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 567,661 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd accumulated 660,265 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Toth Finance Advisory Corp reported 4,996 shares. Raymond James And reported 732,568 shares stake. Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 1.77% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 37,643 shares. 401,163 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.49 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Thomas Story & Son Llc, which manages about $226.08M and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 138,635 shares to 154,231 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.