As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Fmr Has Cut Its Holding by $31.20 Million; Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Position by $1.95 Million; Market Value Declined

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 41.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.70M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 375,708 shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 4.20% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 5.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 27,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 507,084 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.38 million, down from 534,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup

Fmr Llc, which manages about $888.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 4.15M shares to 11.99 million shares, valued at $239.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.84M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Oshkosh, NMI, Meritor, Delek US, XPO Logistics, and Resolute Energy â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Now Integrated Into Compass Analytics Pricing Engine – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) CEO Bradley Shuster on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NMIH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 58.97 million shares or 1.97% more from 57.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 370,398 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 182,196 were accumulated by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 162,769 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 1,392 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Global Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 3.48 million shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Co owns 20,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 19,483 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0.01% stake. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 182,844 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2.97 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 21,299 shares stake. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 489,747 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.50 million activity. $1.62M worth of stock was sold by Merkle Claudia J on Wednesday, September 5. SCHEID STEVEN also sold $298,564 worth of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares. 25,000 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares with value of $556,500 were sold by Leatherberry William J.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway Is Consuming A Very Bitter Ketchup From Kraft Heinz – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jefferies Upgrades Citi (NYSE:C) To Buy, Sounds Optimistic Note On Latin American Business – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts React To C.H. Robinson’s Q4 Results – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Looming Liabilities Awaiting PG&E With Alexandra Scaggs (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.