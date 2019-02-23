As Nn (NNBR) Market Valuation Declined, Skyline Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Upped Position in D R Horton (DHI) by $512,064

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 74.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 374,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 873,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.63M, up from 499,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 245,956 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 74.90% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NN Inc. Rtgs And Otlk Unchanged Following Acq; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Nn, Inc.’s Announcement To Acquire Paragon Medical, Inc. Is A Strategic Credit Positive — B2 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unaffected; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES NN, CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS VICE-CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR A TERM OF FOUR YEARS; 22/05/2018 – NN Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 163.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,652 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $829,000, up from 7,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 5.14M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive

Since September 13, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $231,807 activity. On Thursday, September 13 the insider Floyd David bought $19,284. $42,910 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was bought by BURWELL THOMAS C. Jr.. On Friday, December 7 the insider Holder Richard D bought $31,270. Smith Carey A. had bought 5,000 shares worth $29,000 on Monday, December 24. Heiter Matthew S. bought $34,379 worth of stock or 2,150 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 80,500 shares to 230,500 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,947 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.53, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold NNBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 34.29 million shares or 37.40% more from 24.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penn Management Comm Inc accumulated 133,183 shares. 157,655 were reported by Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs holds 76,635 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 950 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 26,200 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited has invested 0.05% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 1.12M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0.01% or 1.50M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 1,958 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 42,352 shares stake. Moreover, Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 1,038 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 22,045 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $8.19 million activity. $147,164 worth of stock was sold by Allen Barbara K on Monday, January 28. Shares for $135,037 were sold by Hewatt Michael W on Friday, August 24. The insider HORTON DONALD R sold $5.88 million. $1.15 million worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by Murray Michael J on Friday, December 7. On Monday, December 3 the insider WHEAT BILL W sold $486,142.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Capital Limited holds 0.06% or 261,840 shares. Blackrock stated it has 29.03M shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.64% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 4,866 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 26,680 shares. Stralem & has invested 3.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has invested 0.22% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Eqis Capital Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 29,993 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 118,626 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.1% or 11,874 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 0.03% stake. Guggenheim Lc owns 284,948 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 9,275 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 48,237 shares.