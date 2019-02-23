As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined, Impala Asset Management Increased Its Position; Sun Life Financial Has Lifted Its Holding in General Mills (GIS) as Share Value Declined

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 54.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,510 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, up from 23,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 9.80M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 36.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 211,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 795,445 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $143.58M, up from 583,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.3. About 1.26M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 28,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 1.5% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 118,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.93 million shares. 8,721 were reported by Aldebaran. Btc Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 20,140 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd has invested 1.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Keybank Association Oh holds 218,399 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 54,935 shares. First Bancorp Trust owns 0.29% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,599 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp stated it has 4.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,820 were reported by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Caprock Group Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Btr Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 2,176 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Norfolk Southern Says “Loosening” Truck Markets Will Not Stop Its Intermodal Growth – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “RBC Capital Downgrades Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” published on February 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Norfolk Southern Sets New Efficiency and Earnings Records in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Virgin Trains USA Canceled Its IPO – The Motley Fool” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Winter Storm Jaden Hits Chicago Intermodal Hub, Slowing Train Speeds And Freight – Benzinga” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,353 shares to 40,866 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 272,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,408 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.51 million activity. $414,954 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Earhart Cynthia C on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills backs prior guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows General Mills, Paycom Software, Invitae, Jagged Peak Energy, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, and Intrepid Potash Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Better Consumer Staples Stock: Altria Or General Mills? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The General Mills Incâ€™s (NYSE:GIS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5,197 shares. Salient Lta owns 269,386 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kj Harrison & holds 0.07% or 6,000 shares. Bp Pcl accumulated 67,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company owns 1,557 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Essex Financial stated it has 0.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Midwest Commercial Bank Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,195 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 5.56M shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 9,768 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Liability owns 0.39% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 18,616 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.13M shares or 1.9% of the stock. Profund Advsr holds 12,440 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 105,011 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.