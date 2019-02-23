As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bp Plc Has Decreased Position by $1.07 Million; Mplx LP (MPLX) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 74.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 2.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $197.96 million, up from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 1.42M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 7.71% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.16M, down from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 10.04M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 3.00M shares to 6.80 million shares, valued at $145.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 300,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Part (NYSE:DM).

Bp Plc, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domino S Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 10,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

