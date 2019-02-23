As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Declined, At Bancorp Boosted by $308,890 Its Holding; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Cohen Lawrence B Has Decreased Its Stake

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 1,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,708 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68M, down from 14,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

At Bancorp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 33.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 3,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,608 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 3.50M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett & Llc has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Maple Inc invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,948 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 13,948 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 109 shares. Sit Associates holds 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 91,824 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 12,036 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 10,857 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 43,020 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ami Asset Mgmt owns 95,545 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Winfield Assoc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Eagle Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 2.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4.26 million shares. Covington owns 56,040 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 11 sales for $17.53 million activity. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77 million on Thursday, February 7. 4,220 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. 13,499 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G. Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19M.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $147.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,410 shares to 9,176 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fd (EFA).

