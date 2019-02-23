As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shares Declined, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Upped Holding; Nextera (NEE) Stock Rose While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lifted Stake

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 30.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 127,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 540,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.03M, up from 413,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.41M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 124,681 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nextera (NEE) by 8.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,873 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.53 million, up from 52,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nextera for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 1.68M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,371 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 77,740 shares. Violich Inc invested 0.61% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 32,072 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,674 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 437,488 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Eaton Vance Management holds 1.99M shares. Lomas Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 222,754 shares. U S Global has invested 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 899,591 shares. Bangor Bankshares invested in 0.09% or 3,017 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 180,300 shares stake. Bp Public Lc stated it has 59,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Peoples Fin Service stated it has 9,408 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $22.29 million activity. Kelliher Joseph T sold $1.39M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, September 17. SCHUPP RUDY E sold $272,364 worth of stock or 1,600 shares. Pimentel Armando Jr sold $836,940 worth of stock or 4,920 shares. Another trade for 11,016 shares valued at $1.93 million was sold by CUTLER PAUL I. Sieving Charles E sold $3.55 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, November 19.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 6,292 shares to 37,372 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series (XOP) by 65,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,132 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd First (FTSM).