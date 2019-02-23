As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed by $4.96 Million Its Position; All-Stars Investment LTD Decreased Baidu (BIDU) Stake as Stock Value Declined

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 17,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.07 million, down from 100,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 9.23M shares traded or 211.28% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video)

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 27.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 112,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 295,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.04 million, down from 408,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 23.51M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 63,600 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $55.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 243,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested in 1.71% or 129,241 shares. Trustco Savings Bank N Y holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 36,607 shares. 18,135 were accumulated by Conestoga Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Maverick Ltd has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Capital owns 180,460 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 137,256 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alta Mgmt Llc stated it has 5,653 shares. 5,175 were reported by Swift Run Management Lc. Waddell & Reed Fincl stated it has 9.71 million shares. Westwood Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,947 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company owns 55,739 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 60,953 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

