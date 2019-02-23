As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted by $2.39 Million Its Holding; As Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Market Value Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Holding by $2.38 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 467,972 shares of the banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.45 million, up from 399,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 87,157 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has risen 1.87% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA)

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 54,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 851,991 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.55M, up from 797,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 23.51 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold HFWA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 30.58 million shares or 7.62% more from 28.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles stated it has 186,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 86,065 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Heartland Advsr invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Swiss Natl Bank owns 59,368 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 7,192 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 89,840 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 12,833 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Serv Llc owns 155,588 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Sonata Cap Gp Incorporated has 16,363 shares. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 837,848 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $666,673 activity. $22,484 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares were sold by Spurling David A. CLEES JOHN A sold $36,258 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) on Monday, August 27. VANCE BRIAN L also sold $518,378 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) on Monday, November 26.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $639.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,300 shares to 52,888 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbtx Inc by 63,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,525 shares, and cut its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keating Inv Counselors holds 0.3% or 15,889 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 0.34% stake. Godsey And Gibb Associates accumulated 353,027 shares. Sterling Investment Management Inc has 18,706 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Perkins Cap Management Inc holds 1.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 67,569 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP has invested 1.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). At Financial Bank holds 21,473 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 14,550 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,428 shares. Canal reported 166,050 shares stake. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 14,812 shares. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi stated it has 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.48% or 342,239 shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies Inc holds 64,937 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

