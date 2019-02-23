As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Peoples Financial Services Has Trimmed Position by $418,900; Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $2.45 Million as Stock Value Declined

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $489,000, down from 12,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 13.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 34.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 19,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, down from 55,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.16 million shares traded or 20.34% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30,797 shares to 54,512 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,125 shares, and has risen its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 124.64% or $0.86 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $898.85 million for 15.41 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 413 are owned by Ent Financial Service. Vanguard Grp holds 43.78 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wendell David Associates owns 0.27% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 13,830 shares. 18,772 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. 7,435 are owned by American National Registered Inv Advisor. Cedar Hill Assoc Lc has 71,413 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Davenport & Co Llc stated it has 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.34% or 4,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 9,129 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 0.56% or 96,921 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc reported 79,176 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 1,666 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.05 million activity. Another trade for 1,792 shares valued at $209,309 was sold by CRISP CHARLES R. On Wednesday, January 9 the insider Yacob Ezra Y sold $235,851. WISNER FRANK G also sold $291,679 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Thursday, December 20.

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,720 shares to 23,594 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

