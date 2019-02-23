As Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) Stock Value Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Cut Its Position by $451,944; Dollar General (DG) Holder Coho Partners LTD Trimmed Stake by $66.36 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) by 1.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 6,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,116 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.82M, down from 375,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services (Rsg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 1.03M shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG)

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 28.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 608,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $169.67M, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $290.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries (Mhk) (NYSE:MHK) by 8,671 shares to 66,367 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 170,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Gramercy Property Trust (Gpt).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 25,700 shares. Schroder Investment Grp holds 405,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. South State Corp reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 3,529 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. 27,500 were reported by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Provise Grp Ltd Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 127,200 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 14,023 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0% or 3,425 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 103,839 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 68,258 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 99 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 64,253 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0.53% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 626,226 shares. Numerixs Investment accumulated 0.05% or 3,700 shares.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $472,695 activity. $218,910 worth of stock was sold by GOEBEL BRIAN A on Thursday, January 10.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $6.13 million activity.

