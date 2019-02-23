As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined, Tributary Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $387,000; River Road Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by $5.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 9.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 66,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 647,365 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.58M, down from 713,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 2.35 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 41.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $539,000, down from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 838,229 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 46,608 shares to 400,625 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.18 million activity. MONSER EDWARD L sold $4.57M worth of stock.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carolina Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 87,199 shares to 365,570 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider REITAN BERNT sold 1,578 shares worth $168,179. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander. 18,900 shares were bought by Fain Richard D, worth $2.00M on Thursday, December 13. On Tuesday, February 5 A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 4.80M shares.