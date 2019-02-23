As Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Market Valuation Declined, Ronna Sue Cohen Decreased Stake by $411,536; Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) Stock Price Rose While Smith Moore & Company Decreased by $588,346 Its Position

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 49.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, down from 12,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced it planned to acquire Express Scripts; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 31/05/2018 – Express Scripts to Provide Patients with Faster Path to Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, in Collaboration with; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts: Pleased Administration Wants Eliminating Gag Clauses and Clawbacks; 16/05/2018 – Inside Rx Prescription Savings Program Marks First Anniversary By Achieving $100 Million Savings Milestone; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts Statement on Administration’s Comments on Drug Pricing; 03/05/2018 – Inside Rx, a Prescription Savings Program from Express Scripts, Expands List of Discounted Brand-Name Medications; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 08/03/2018 – St. Louis Business: BREAKING: Cigna buying St. Louis County-based Express Scripts for $67 billion; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST EXITED ESRX, RUN IN 1Q: 13F

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 12.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 4,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,097 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79M, down from 35,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.8. About 17,148 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 6.98% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Personal Services holds 777 shares. 28,568 are owned by Renaissance Group Incorporated. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Carroll Fincl Associates holds 3,109 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. South State has 14,688 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 230,533 shares. Srb Corp has 6,182 shares. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 28,567 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 575 shares. Northeast Management invested in 0.06% or 7,848 shares. 152,602 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust. Elm Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 125 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 99,454 shares. Numerixs Techs Incorporated has 13,494 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $438.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2,598 shares to 31,895 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.11 million shares or 0.10% less from 12.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 27,261 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 9,209 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 3,350 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 107,893 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc stated it has 3,932 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 4,825 shares. 3,810 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Inc. 158,681 are owned by Westwood Gru Incorporated. 39,757 are owned by Qs Investors Lc. Paloma owns 4,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 14,089 shares. 25,100 are owned by Swiss Financial Bank.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $993,570 activity. The insider MCKOWN DAVID D sold $371,510.