As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Loudon Investment Management Increased Position by $356,440; Intrust Bank Na Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $379,848 as Valuation Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 15.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,814 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, up from 40,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 11.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 3,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,414 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.71 million, up from 64,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. 59,162 shares valued at $6.43 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. 40,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.45M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15M was made by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 30,662 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $124.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11,935 shares to 30,190 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,020 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $47.71 million activity. Varma Vivek C also sold $5.01M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. Another trade for 166,666 shares valued at $8.78 million was sold by TERUEL JAVIER G. Shares for $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. The insider ULLMAN MYRON E III sold 99,166 shares worth $5.46M.

