As Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Shares Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $370,860; Lincoln National Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Share Value Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 4.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 17,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.56 million, up from 380,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 925,275 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.58% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 11,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52M, down from 63,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diversification Or Diworsification? – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Starwood Property Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: Why Smart Dividend Investors Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Doubled Down On This Top-Shelf 8.8%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: Another Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold STWD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 162.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 161.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 566,562 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16,750 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 15,048 shares. 2.87M were reported by Barclays Public Lc. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 11,459 shares. Spirit Of America Corp New York holds 0.12% or 43,145 shares. Asset Management Inc stated it has 10,816 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 267,050 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 9,704 shares. Hallmark Capital accumulated 692,689 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc, a New York-based fund reported 34,100 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Cisco Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Charting a bull-trend pullback: Nasdaq, Dow industrials hesitate at major resistance – MarketWatch” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2019: STMP, TTD, PAGS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2019: FLEX, FB, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco raises dividend by 6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,316 shares to 96,351 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 4,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).