As State Str (STT) Stock Declined, Benin Management Has Boosted Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Raised Its Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2598.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 117,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.95M, up from 4,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 1.98 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 155.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 51,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,010 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.04 million, up from 32,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 2.48M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $78.03 million activity. Shares for $2.50M were sold by CODD RONALD E F. $2.51 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Donahoe John J. $1.71 million worth of stock was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. $6.17 million worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. Scarpelli Michael had sold 39,827 shares worth $7.13 million on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOW shares while 151 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 162.71 million shares or 2.64% less from 167.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs, Ohio-based fund reported 515 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 302 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 389,904 shares or 4.26% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hartford Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,455 shares. 46,999 were reported by Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. New York-based Highline Cap Lp has invested 3.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). West Oak Capital Ltd owns 75 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Melvin Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bessemer Group stated it has 0.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amer Tx stated it has 0.28% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 150 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Value Investors Should Sell ServiceNow – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Profitability Is Added To The Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Top Marijuana Stock Will Head to the NYSE Next Week – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ServiceNow Soars After Strong Quarter (NYSE:NOW) – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Grows Through The Addition Of Capital-Efficient Startups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 23,880 shares to 12,590 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 14,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,452 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Fidelity, T. Rowe Price buy into GE CEO Culpâ€™s leadership – Boston Business Journal” on February 20, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “JPMorgan pushes ahead in ETFs – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the 6th Annual Bernstein Financials Summit Co-hosted by Autonomous Research – Business Wire” with publication date: February 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1.39% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 31,398 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Co holds 8,453 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 292 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.71% or 38,928 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc owns 1,013 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.74 million shares. Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Wealthtrust accumulated 411 shares. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.12% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 8,285 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 0.04% or 185,266 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 127 shares. New England And holds 9,250 shares. Invesco has invested 0.19% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).