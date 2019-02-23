As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Value Declined, Estabrook Capital Management Lifted by $2.46 Million Its Position; Private Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding in Fiserv Com (FISV) by $786,900

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (FISV) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $787,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 2.21 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 19 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $141.77M, up from 1,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $661.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 75 shares to 2,585 shares, valued at $459.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp Com by 339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,374 shares, and cut its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $19.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Park National Oh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 13,114 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Atlanta Management L L C owns 0.4% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.04 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 23,700 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.64% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cambridge Rech has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Prudential Public Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,261 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 514,179 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.93% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 1,044 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares, a Montana-based fund reported 2,675 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 196,737 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 11,301 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs reported 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 4.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 646,360 shares.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $293.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 7,135 shares to 55,810 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 7,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp.