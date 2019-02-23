As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Buckingham Asset Management Upped Stake by $769,804; American National Registered Investment Advisor Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Raised by $360,910 as Stock Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 19.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,896 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76 million, up from 15,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 3.19M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 33.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc bought 965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 7.09 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Netflix Stock Is Unstoppable Now That Netflix Has Won the Content Game – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 28, 2019 : VALE, TWTR, PCG, AMD, SQQQ, CAT, NFLX, ERIC, QQQ, NOK, CHK, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix’s Hidden Price Hike – Nasdaq” on February 03, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Still Isn’t Going to Buy Netflix – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Smart Downloads Could Boost International Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 insider sales for $150.25 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22. Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120 worth of stock. 14,000 shares valued at $4.20M were sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $241,343 was sold by BARTON RICHARD N. The insider HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36 million.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc, which manages about $253.39M and $190.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2,960 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,100 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,554 were accumulated by Three Peaks Cap Ltd Liability. 3,827 were reported by Arete Wealth Ltd Liability. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 26,659 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 799 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 83 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Gru Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lpl Financial Ltd owns 179,538 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Communications invested in 0.28% or 6,767 shares. Guild reported 0.28% stake. Crestwood Cap LP holds 23,328 shares or 4.55% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H reported 182,151 shares stake. Polar Llp has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 665 shares. Redwood Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,669 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Granite Invest Prns Lc reported 1.27% stake. Family Firm invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 33,081 were accumulated by Newfocus Fincl Grp Limited Company. Healthcor Mngmt LP holds 3.07% or 348,520 shares in its portfolio. 5,374 are owned by Brown Advisory Ltd Llc. Excalibur Mgmt stated it has 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 264,769 shares. 91,000 are held by Rhenman And Partners Asset Mgmt. Fernwood Invest stated it has 1,200 shares. Illinois-based Duff Phelps Invest has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Founders Finance Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 305,501 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 9,960 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $31.69 million activity. $3.08 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. $1.51M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. $1.32M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M. 26,033 shares valued at $7.05M were sold by Nelson Steven H on Friday, September 7. On Friday, August 24 WILSON D ELLEN sold $4.07M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,393 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $651.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,363 shares to 64,338 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,764 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UnitedHealth loses bid to block exec from joining Amazon/Berkshire/JPMorgan health care venture – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth sues former exec over trade secrets – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Verastem, Molson Coors Brewing, SL Green Realty, UnitedHealth Group, TechTarget, and Icahn Enterprises â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson and Other Health Care Stocks With Recent Death Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks for a FOMO Rally – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 24, 2019.