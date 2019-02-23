As Verastem (VSTM) Shares Declined, Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $581,343; Alpine Associates Management Cut Position in Akorn (AKRX) as Stock Price Declined

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Verastem Inc (VSTM) by 174.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 83,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $947,000, up from 47,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Verastem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 1.40M shares traded. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has risen 12.34% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 13/03/2018 – Verastem Reports Year-End 2017 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Scientific Data Supporting Immuno-Oncology Applications of Duvelisib & Defactinib at the 3rd Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Verastem 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 13/03/2018 – VERASTEM – EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TO FUND CURRENT OPER PLAN AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO H2 2018; 15/05/2018 – Verastem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Verastem: FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Duvelisib and Grants Priority Review; 03/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Reports on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Opportunity, Landscape and Advancements in Pre-Commercial Initiatives at Analyst and Investor Day; 15/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Reports on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Opportunity,

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 30.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 258,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.79 million, down from 859,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 1.73 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 02/05/2018 – AKORN ACCUSED OF SUBMITTING PHONY DATA TO FDA ON ANTIBOTIC DRUG; 22/04/2018 – Akorn: Categorically Disagree With Fresenius’ Accusations; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers — AKRX; 17/04/2018 – Akorn May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Consecutive Drop; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX; 29/05/2018 – Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of Akorn; 03/05/2018 – FIXING AKORN ISSUES WILL TAKE ‘YEARS,’ FRESENIUS SAYS; 15/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From GKB Ophthalmics Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Oxford Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Akorn; 23/04/2018 – SENVEST’S MASHAAL STILL SEES SIGNIFICANT DOWNSIDE FOR AKORN

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Akorn, Inc. â€“ AKRX – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Akorn to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Akorn Announces New Executive and Board Appointments – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Akorn, Inc. â€“ AKRX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Akorn Comments on Fresenius’ Proposed Amended Claims – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) by 47,000 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $37.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 45,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Finl Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ).

More notable recent Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Verastem, Molson Coors Brewing, SL Green Realty, UnitedHealth Group, TechTarget, and Icahn Enterprises â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Give Up On Verastem – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Verastem Oncology Announces Key Management Appointments – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Verastem (VSTM) Reports Publication of the Phase 2 DYNAMO Study Results in Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in the Journal of Clinical Oncology – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verastem: A Compelling Risk/Reward Profile – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $12.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 8,962 shares to 13,618 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (Put) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Put).

Since September 24, 2018, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $239,269 activity. The insider Kauffman Michael bought $29,960. BARBERICH TIMOTHY J had bought 5,000 shares worth $36,550 on Friday, September 28. Paterson Dan bought 2,000 shares worth $14,056. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $21,900 was made by Lobacki Joseph M on Friday, September 28. $73,500 worth of stock was bought by Forrester Robert on Thursday, September 27.