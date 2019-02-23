As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Declined, Diamond Hill Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Valicenti Advisory Services Has Raised Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $1.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 31.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 24,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,272 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17M, up from 76,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 2.23M shares traded. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Output 83.1M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto: to Start Tests on 15 Autonomous Trucks at West Angelas This Month; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Operate Trains at Iron ore Business in Western Australia; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks on Grasberg rights sale; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive bonus structure; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO LIMITED & FORMER CEO; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Could Revise 2018 Aluminum Guidance on U.S. Sanctions; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ARRANGEMENTS INCLUDE RUSAL’S 20 PCT STAKE IN QUEENSLAND ALUMINA LIMITED IN AUSTRALIA, BAUXITE SALES TO RUSAL’S REFINERY IN IRELAND; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO GRANTED ACCREDITATION FOR AUTOHAUL; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE – ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 82% INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND ADJACENT COAL RE

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 7.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 125,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178.25M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 752,160 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $230.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,665 shares to 12,090 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,402 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

