As Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Declined, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Upped Its Position by $427,544; Newport Asia Has Upped Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 4,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,722 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.32 million, up from 46,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 1.81 million shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $188.45 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 5,675 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 6,698 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 4,344 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 626 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 3,405 shares. Axa owns 0.02% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 49,146 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 110,859 shares. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.17% or 2,790 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kingdon Capital Limited holds 124,168 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.08% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Brown Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 0% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 50,722 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 107,278 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Centy Etf Tr by 20,416 shares to 19,584 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 331,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).