As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Declined, Holder Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Brown Forman (BF.B) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Increased Its Stake by $1.51 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 222.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 30,167 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 43,728 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21 million, up from 13,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 731,380 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 216.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.73. About 1.21 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $50.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 77,100 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 365 shares worth $33,957. The insider POPE JOHN C sold 338 shares worth $31,698. The insider Rankin Devina A sold 8,107 shares worth $765,397. $31,463 worth of stock was sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluestein R H And Company invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 4,147 were reported by Cwm Ltd. Sei Invests Company reported 284,512 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp reported 516,735 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,624 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 7,490 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 3,324 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 51,101 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Incorporated owns 15,900 shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 40,961 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 31,075 shares. Moreover, Grp Inc Incorporated One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Department Mb Fin Natl Bank N A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 3,056 shares.

