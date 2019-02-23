As Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stock Price Declined While Polen Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $410.79 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 27.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09B, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.9. About 2.01M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 33,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $125.43 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 15.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million — Bank; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $7.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF) by 11,675 shares to 37,325 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 211,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Communications stated it has 4,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Founders Finance Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Westwood Grp owns 1.41M shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Llc Nj stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 62,861 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 571,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 326.79M shares. Raymond James Na owns 292,055 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6.02 million shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Com has 90,339 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fiduciary Trust Co has 335,742 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Amer Century Inc stated it has 10.15 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc accumulated 3,909 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rockland Trust holds 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,727 shares. Cwm Ltd Com has 710 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc holds 18,300 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,704 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 776 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.06% stake. Glenmede Trust Comm Na has invested 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 15,549 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 1.70M shares stake. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny holds 3.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 246,418 shares. Night Owl Mgmt Lc invested in 3.3% or 34,511 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 53,838 shares. Penobscot Investment owns 8,395 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $107.07 million activity. Lewnes Ann also sold $665,998 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M. On Thursday, December 20 the insider Ricks David A bought $16,244.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $614.53M for 51.37 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.