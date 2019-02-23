As Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Discovery (DISCA) Holding by $65.58 Million as Valuation Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 5.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,264 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.24 million, up from 177,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 650,308 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 23.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 2.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $210.79M, down from 8.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 2.16 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 45.26% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold DISCA shares while 174 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 323.29 million shares or 4.70% more from 308.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Markets has 0.07% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Directions Investment Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 133,380 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. 11,276 are owned by Comml Bank Of Hawaii. Pinnacle Financial Prns Incorporated reported 0% stake. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 15,162 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 503,667 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp reported 231,379 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 45,041 shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 91,685 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 1,017 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 6,794 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 570 shares. Tealwood Asset has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $12.90 million activity. $1.67M worth of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were sold by LOWE KENNETH W. 31,462 shares were sold by Campbell Bruce, worth $943,860. Wehner Kurt sold $217,303 worth of stock. Sims Savalle had sold 1,666 shares worth $46,994 on Wednesday, September 12. On Monday, November 12 Wiedenfels Gunnar sold $1.47 million worth of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 50,000 shares.

More recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: DISCA, AMD – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Has Discovery (DISCA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (TUR) by 68,044 shares to 73,533 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag (Put).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 72.34% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.47 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $589.99 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.77% EPS growth.

