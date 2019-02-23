As Whirlpool (WHR) Valuation Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased Holding by $762,870; Hollencrest Securities Maintains Stake in Williams Companies (WMB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 14.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 6,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,571 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46M, down from 44,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 650,308 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 744.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 316,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77 million, up from 42,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.70 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Natl reported 20,854 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.02M shares. Fort Washington Oh accumulated 0.02% or 76,291 shares. 10,473 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 4,903 are owned by Fincl Architects. Korea Investment holds 0.07% or 564,905 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Rothschild Corporation Il has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 14,495 shares. Par Capital has invested 1.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mackenzie Fincl reported 1.08M shares. Moreover, Fairfield Bush & has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7,406 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 269,965 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Reaves W H And Co Incorporated holds 1.83% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.06 million shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 46,390 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $813.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc Class A by 6,598 shares to 7,702 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 41,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. Zamarin Chad J. also bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 9,760 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $249,856 were sold by Cooper Kathleen B. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Friday, November 2. CREEL MICHAEL A had bought 25,000 shares worth $644,283 on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 3,800 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss invested in 0.38% or 1.99M shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,571 shares. Barnett And Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 700 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 29 shares. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 110,137 shares. 7,130 are held by Hartford Invest Management Company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 63,982 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 3,039 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited accumulated 300 shares. American Grp Inc Inc invested in 36,951 shares. 172,621 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.02% or 8,400 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.11% stake.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $470.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 36,865 shares to 86,742 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

