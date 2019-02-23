As Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose, Holder Northstar Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Old National Bancorp Raised Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $1.24 Million

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 16,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,375 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36M, up from 79,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 5.59 million shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 9.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 6,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.22M, down from 62,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 1.85M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everence Capital holds 0.27% or 14,643 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd has 243,966 shares. Greystone Managed Invests owns 102,730 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 534,190 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 31,730 shares. Cibc Markets invested in 0.07% or 170,238 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). The Texas-based Smith Asset Grp Lp has invested 0.28% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Echo Street Capital Llc accumulated 159,766 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc invested in 4.36 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Nomura has 492,615 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 852,032 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Iberiabank reported 3,128 shares stake.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $17.34 million activity. 3,205 shares valued at $300,437 were sold by Reed Willie M on Friday, November 30. Alaix Juan Ramon had sold 150,306 shares worth $14.27 million. Lagano Roxanne had sold 2,000 shares worth $170,600 on Monday, December 31. Chen Heidi C. sold 2,500 shares worth $233,775. PECK KRISTIN C sold $1.09M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiera Capital holds 0.09% or 277,605 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 14,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Mgmt invested in 1.5% or 8.86M shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Green Square Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability holds 0.52% or 121,168 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica accumulated 0.18% or 11,056 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.51 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 167,901 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.05% or 19,882 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.37% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Winslow Management Limited Liability Com holds 703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grimes Communications reported 98,118 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $2.27 million activity. $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $34,104 were sold by Friedrich Matthew W.. 842 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $63,321 were sold by Lennox James Patrick. The insider Frank Malcolm sold 7,251 shares worth $448,683. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Another trade for 1,227 shares valued at $92,381 was sold by Shaheen Allen.

