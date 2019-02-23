As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose, Park National Has Upped Position by $2.60 Million; As Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 89.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $230,000, down from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Park National Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 514.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 28,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,172 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13M, up from 5,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 1.85 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Zoetis Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire" on February 12, 2019

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $17.34 million activity. Shares for $563,255 were sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr.. $14.27 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by Alaix Juan Ramon. 3,205 shares were sold by Reed Willie M, worth $300,437 on Friday, November 30. On Monday, December 3 Chen Heidi C. sold $233,775 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 2,500 shares. PECK KRISTIN C sold $1.09 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Monday, November 12.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 8,891 shares to 14,447 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 60,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,654 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.41 million are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,375 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 517 shares. Millennium Management invested in 0.12% or 1.03M shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 7,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Artemis Management Llp owns 884,665 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 20,453 shares. 48 were reported by Optimum Advisors. Convergence Ltd Llc reported 19,861 shares stake. Three Peaks Cap Limited Company holds 1.05% or 55,710 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 3,466 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 62,921 were reported by Quantbot Technology Lp. 80,956 were reported by Moody Bank Trust Division. Epoch Invest Partners Incorporated reported 29,378 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 5,071 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 19.20M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Madison Invest Hldgs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Srb has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,105 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 44,914 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 8,795 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,179 were accumulated by Fort L P. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru Co reported 100 shares. 228,839 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Honeywell Intl Inc has invested 1.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 388,125 were accumulated by Samlyn Capital. Usca Ria stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). North Carolina-based Sterling Management Ltd has invested 0.82% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Naples Global Lc accumulated 5,216 shares.

More news for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: "Dollar General (NYSE: DG) searches for retail space for new concept in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal" on February 22, 2019.