Ashford Capital Management Increases Holding in Incyte (INCY); As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Declined, Webster Bank Decreased Position by $341,775

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 9.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 15,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 171,155 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.82M, up from 155,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 1.21 million shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has declined 31.01% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.01% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 1,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,488 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.88 million, down from 94,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 11 selling transactions for $8.24 million activity. $70,000 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares were sold by Flannelly Barry P. 1,000 Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares with value of $68,765 were bought by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES. 9,187 shares were sold by Trower Paul, worth $689,025 on Friday, January 4. On Thursday, January 17 the insider Wenqing Yao sold $1.19 million.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $828.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11,345 shares to 152,105 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc. by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,735 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold INCY shares while 125 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 180.88 million shares or 1.39% less from 183.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 44,331 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & invested in 0.01% or 9,155 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 115,547 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Stifel Fincl Corp has 30,116 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 2,619 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 7,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 53,616 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 214,156 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 3,634 shares. 29,298 are held by Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 13,156 shares. 295 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advisors Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlson holds 8,704 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6% or 786,787 shares in its portfolio. 100,638 are held by Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc. Rampart Investment Management Com Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,874 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt stated it has 141,522 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Company owns 97,174 shares. Forbes J M And Com Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davenport & Company Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% or 389,032 shares. 268,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Vanguard has 338.76M shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35.11 million shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Company holds 36,294 shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 1,033 shares. Moreover, Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,677 shares. National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 1.67% or 16,072 shares.

