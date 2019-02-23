At&T (T) Valuation Declined While Community Bank Of Raymore Has Boosted Position by $1.23 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 20.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 26,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.45M, down from 126,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 37,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,499 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.39 million, up from 510,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. $2.15M worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. C M Bidwell Associates invested in 0.85% or 7,838 shares. First Eagle Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.31 million shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Prns reported 223,197 shares stake. Field Main Bancshares accumulated 11,169 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Captrust Fincl has 301,677 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Com has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs reported 5,974 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Manhattan holds 3.62% or 5.93 million shares. Baltimore invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth Tru invested in 0.01% or 387 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 3.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 57,579 shares. 6,090 are owned by Paradigm Ltd. Investors reported 91.79 million shares.