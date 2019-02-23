Atlas Browninc Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Position by $412,593; Matthew 25 Management Has Lowered Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stake by $750,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.40 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 1.91 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 4,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,163 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18 million, down from 43,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 7.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Atlas Browninc, which manages about $325.81M and $162.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,033 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Golub Group Inc Lc owns 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,240 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 122,923 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited stated it has 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 15,237 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru owns 106,653 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 268,838 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd accumulated 91,837 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Mariner Limited holds 356,401 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.21% or 71,000 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management reported 50 shares stake. 26,744 are owned by Smith Moore. Chemung Canal Tru holds 2.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 109,104 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,890 shares. Lederer Associates Invest Counsel Ca has invested 1.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 53 selling transactions for $352.98 million activity. 6,245 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $580,401 were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M. $1.01M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 7,828 shares worth $715,072. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Taylor David S sold $5.79 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 9.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold BDN shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 165.78 million shares or 4.87% less from 174.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Resolution Limited holds 1.19% or 362,859 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2.09 million shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 2.25 million shares. Green Street Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 235,200 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Dupont Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 43,630 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,009 shares. Schwab Charles Incorporated reported 2.40 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 10,711 shares or 0% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 526,859 shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $329.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 13,500 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).