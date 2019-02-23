Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS) and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Contrasting side by side

Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diagnostic Substances. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics Inc. N/A 0.00 22.80M -7.46 0.00 IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 2.21B 8.13 377.03M 4.06 48.23

Table 1 demonstrates Atossa Genetics Inc. and IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics Inc. 0.00% -330.6% -203.4% IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 17.06% -902.5% 21.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.5 beta indicates that Atossa Genetics Inc. is 250.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atossa Genetics Inc. Its rival IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Atossa Genetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Atossa Genetics Inc. and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s average target price is $242.5, while its potential upside is 15.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.3% of Atossa Genetics Inc. shares and 89.5% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.42% of Atossa Genetics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atossa Genetics Inc. 11.4% -5.22% -38.05% -51.89% -66.84% -59.76% IDEXX Laboratories Inc. -3.81% -6.57% -20.36% -11.34% 22.67% 25.34%

For the past year Atossa Genetics Inc. has -59.76% weaker performance while IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has 25.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors IDEXX Laboratories Inc. beats Atossa Genetics Inc.

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase II clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in-situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen for post-breast cancer and preventative therapy, as well as a potential therapy for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.