Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding AG N/A 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 40.24M -2.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Auris Medical Holding AG and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding AG 0.00% 630.2% -100.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -63.3%

Risk & Volatility

Auris Medical Holding AG’s -1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 207.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 333.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding AG are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding AG and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 18.4% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding AG -8.82% -24.41% 97.3% -54.81% -86.45% -90.97% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.15% -23.26% -32.85% -59.08% -60.78% -63.1%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding AG was more bearish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.