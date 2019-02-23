Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Market Valuation Rose While Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lowered by $316,750 Its Stake; Court Place Advisors Has Boosted Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position by $605,425 as Valuation Declined

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,185 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88 million, up from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 325,568 shares traded. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38 million, down from 14,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $196.04. About 538,758 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 4.16% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking stated it has 111,152 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,982 shares. King Luther Management stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bb&T invested in 0.11% or 98,616 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com holds 0.02% or 376,560 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 93,538 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 576,260 shares. South State invested 0.04% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 94 shares. Northern has 1.26 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bridges Invest Mngmt invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 49,190 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $28.30 million activity. WEST ALFRED P JR had sold 96,767 shares worth $5.16M on Friday, November 23. WITHROW WAYNE sold $789,922 worth of stock or 15,800 shares. MCGONIGLE DENNIS sold $774,450 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 3,110 SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares with value of $154,909 were bought by KLAUDER PAUL.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65M and $263.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,725 shares to 15,390 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 54,000 shares to 624,776 shares, valued at $52.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Computer Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AVB shares while 153 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 122.18 million shares or 1.58% less from 124.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Fort Washington Oh holds 0.04% or 21,041 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of owns 10,391 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7.47 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). M&T Bankshares holds 11,611 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru has 2,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 11,342 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 71,601 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv has 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Comerica Savings Bank holds 81,166 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 61,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.39% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 184,321 shares. Heitman Real Securities Limited Com reported 716,453 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $6.96 million activity. Another trade for 23,302 shares valued at $4.35 million was sold by McLaughlin William M. $1.31 million worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was sold by Breslin Sean J.. Shares for $182,240 were sold by O’Shea Kevin P.. HOREY LEO S III also sold $373,760 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares. The insider Shea Keri A sold 1,880 shares worth $347,983. SCHULMAN EDWARD M sold $257,264 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Friday, November 16.