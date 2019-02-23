AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.01M 25.05 23.65M -0.20 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -589.78% 48.1% -69.9% ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.02 beta indicates that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, ImmuCell Corporation which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 220.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.2% and 14.2% respectively. About 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.93% 1% -31.42% -9.38% -30.72% -27.24% ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.