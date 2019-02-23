Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Contrasting side by side

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 36.53M 6.34 23.90M -0.55 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 18.20M -0.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. -65.43% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 0.4% respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 2.36% -1.91% -4.46% 0.36% 5.4% 3.2% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -4.58% 19.14% 0% 0% 0% 30.43%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.