Aware Inc. (AWRE) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Comparison side by side

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 16.13M 4.96 1.23M 0.02 183.68 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 537.89M 6.33 33.84M -0.71 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 7.63% 0% 0% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -6.29% -103.7% -4.5%

A beta of -0.33 shows that Aware Inc. is 133.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Aware Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $58, which is potential -0.19% downside.

Institutional investors held 31.6% of Aware Inc. shares and 93.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Aware Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -4.38% -6.93% -5.68% -10.51% -22.27% -22.44% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -5.93% 0.61% -10.92% 2.05% 44.49% 45.43%

For the past year Aware Inc. had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.

On 8 of the 12 factors Aware Inc. beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.