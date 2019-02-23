Axel Capital Management Has Upped Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position by $3.93 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Raised Its Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 69.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 6,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80 million, up from 8,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 11.62M shares traded or 62.15% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19

Axel Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 150% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.59M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 1.96M shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 95,725 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Force Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,380 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tudor Et Al holds 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 36,904 shares. Capstone Investment Limited Company holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 4,341 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 15,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co has 271,918 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 10,846 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 135,663 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc. 1.53 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust has 2,216 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Parkside National Bank & Trust & owns 204 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 28 selling transactions for $18.01 million activity. The insider Wilson Andrew sold 9,000 shares worth $759,241. Soderlund Patrick sold $565,568 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, September 4. Miele Laura sold $146,946 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, October 1. Singh Vijayanthimala sold $18,200 worth of stock or 200 shares. 1,500 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $169,650. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Jorgensen Blake J on Tuesday, October 2.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $30.75 million activity. 5,000 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares with value of $730,633 were sold by LITTLE PATRICIA A. $3.94 million worth of stock was sold by Swift Malcolm on Tuesday, October 23. Kurzius Lawrence Erik had sold 51,300 shares worth $7.29M on Tuesday, October 30. 400 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares with value of $58,976 were sold by MCMULLEN CHRISTINA M. $1.39M worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was sold by Manzone Lisa. 7,200 shares valued at $1.03M were sold by Smith Michael R on Tuesday, October 30.